NewJeans won’t just be returning for their highly anticipated comeback this spring, but will also be making their Japanese debut! As the fastest growing K-pop group in the world, NewJeans is set to release two EPs, and fans (also known as “Bunnies”) can’t wait.

Keep reading for everything we know.

NewJeans to Return For 2024 Comeback

NewJeans will release their EP How Sweet in May 24, which will feature the same-titled lead track, as well as B-side “Bubble Gum” and instrumental versions of both songs.

NewJeans is a five-member girl group consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group, produced by BTS’ company HYBE, is managed by a new independent label called ADOR.

Earlier this month NewJeans received the Group of the Year Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event celebrating their impressive chart feats in 2023.

Prior to the event, the group were interviewed on the red carpet, where they were asked about new music. Danielle revealed that the group “can’t wait to share new music with everyone,” saying that they are “really looking forward to it.”

NewJeans to Make Japanese Debut

The Japanese single album Supernatural, will mark the band’s official debut in Japan and feature the title track along with a B-Side song titled “Right Now” and two instrumental tracks. The mini EP will be released on June 21.

NewJeans also revealed plans for a fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome called Bunnies Camp 2024, which take place on June 26 and 27.

Will NewJeans Be Going on a World Tour?

ADOR announced that the group have plans for a world tour sometime in 2025 — as well as plans for another album later in the year!

“We wish to take the momentum of this large-scale meet and greet and use it as the foundation for an upcoming world tour in 2025,” ADOR said in a statement. “We are giving everything we have for an album to come in the second half of the year and put on a good performance for the fans.”

