Hanni from NewJeans is a standout in the rapidly-rising K-pop group. The singer is one of the first Vietnamese K-pop idols ever, and has a unique debut story! Keep reading to meet Hanni.

Who Is Hanni?

Born in Melbourne, Australia, to a Vietnamese family, Hanni speaks English, Vietnamese and Korean. The Australia native’s birthday is October 6, 2004, making her a Libra. Fun fact: she can play the ukulele.

Prior to debut, she appeared in BTS’ “Permission to Dance” music video in 2021. Hanni trained at HYBE for two and a half years before making her debut with NewJeans in July 2022.

Hanni is one of the more popular members of NewJeans, and became Gucci’s global ambassador less than three months after NewJeans’ debut. On top of that, she became an ambassador for Armani Beauty in February 2023.

Who Is NewJeans?

NewJeans is the fastest rising K-pop group in the world right now, a five-member girl group consisting of members Hanni, Minji, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group, produced by BTS’ company HYBE, is managed by an independent label called ADOR.

The quintet is known for their fresh and unique concept that completely subverts the usual K-pop formula. ICYMI, prior to debuting, K-pop bands and members are often teased to the public with video teasers and sneak peeks for months before making their musical debut as a group with (usually) one solo song. NewJeans … well, they did it completely differently.

The girls released their first song and music video for “Attention” on July 21, 2022, without any warning. They then released four separate music videos for the same song called “Hype Boy,” another music video for “Hurt” and then their official debut song and music video for “Cookie.”

NewJeans has definitely shocked the K-pop world, as their debut album sold over 440,000 copies in preorders, which is the highest first-week sales of any debut album by girl groups in South Korea. On top of that, less than a year after their debut, they scored multiple branding deals with McDonald’s, Levi’s, and Coca-Cola, along with fashion ambassadorships with Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more. Everyone wants a pair of NewJeans!

