Danielle Marsh from NewJeans is catching everyone’s “Attention”! The K-pop star is originally from Australia and has a surprising history in child acting! Keep reading to learn more about Danielle.

Who Is NewJeans’ Danielle?

Danielle was born in New South Wales, Australia on April 11, 2005, making her an Aries. She has an Australian father named Andrew Marsh, while her mother is a South Korean native named Mo Ji-won. The Australian idol has one older sister, Olivia Marsh, who was born in 2000.

As a child, Danielle starred in multiple South Korean TV shows, including Rainbow Kindergarten, Jesse’s Play Kitchen and My Heart’s Crayon. She was also a kids model until she was 7 years old.

Who Are NewJeans?

NewJeans is a five-member K-pop girl group which includes Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group, produced by BTS’ company HYBE, is managed by a new independent label called ADOR.

The group’s name has a double meaning, as it refers to the timeless fashion of a classic pair of jeans both, while also creating “new genes” for K-culture.

The K-pop genre is very well-known for its large-scale debuts of new groups, which usually consists of months of video teasers, sneak peeks of the group and introducing the members one by one. What made NewJeans different was their complete subversion of that debut formula. The girls released their first song and music video for “Attention” on July 21, 2022, without any warning. They then released four separate music videos for the same song called “Hype Boy,” another music video for “Hurt” and then their official debut song and music video for “Cookie.”

After less than a year from their debut, they have scored multiple branding deals with McDonald’s, Levi’s, and Coca-Cola, along with fashion ambassadorships with Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and so much more. Everyone wants a pair of NewJeans!

“There are so many new experiences that still feel surreal at times,” Danielle told NME in January 2023. “We’re taking everything day by day, slowly, and cherishing these moments as we go. Being able to perform like this on stage, it’s just a dream that we’ve dreamt for so long. To be able to share our story through music is, I think, truly amazing.”

