Do they have your “Attention”? NewJeans is the newest K-pop girl group to debut from BTS’ music company, HYBE. The 5-member band debuted on August 1, 2022, without much warning, and fans are dying to know more about the girls!

Who Are NewJeans?

NewJeans is a five-member girl group consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group, produced by BTS’ company HYBE, is managed by a new independent label called ADOR. The CEO of ADOR, and CBO (Chief Brand Officer) of HYBE, is Min Hee-Jin, who is most well-known for her work with K-pop groups like Red Velvet, Exo, F(x), Girl’s Generation and NCT DREAM.

The K-pop genre is very well-known for its large-scale debuts of new groups, which usually consists of months of video teasers, sneak peeks of the group and introducing the members one by one. What made NewJeans different was their complete subversion of that debut formula. The girls released their first song and music video for “Attention” on July 21, 2022, without any warning. They then released four separate music videos for the same song called “Hype Boy,” another music video for “Hurt” and then their official debut song and music video for “Cookie.”

Speaking on NewJeans’ unique group concept, Hee-Jin said in a press release: “‘Attention’ brings not only the quintet’s faces to light but also highlights the group’s name, NewJeans. Pop music is a culture that is very close to our daily life, so it is like the clothes we wear everyday. Just as jeans have withstood the test of time and found popularity among many regardless of their age and gender, NewJeans aspires to become an icon of generations — one you never grow tiresome of putting on.”

How Old Are the Members in NewJeans?

The members of NewJeans are pretty young! Danielle, 17, is from Australia and speaks both English and Korean — she is most well-known for appearing in Rainbow Kindergarten when she was just 5 years old! Minji, 18, and Hanni, 17, made guest appearances on BTS’ “Permission to Dance” music video in July 2021. Minji was #THE_GIRL for the Plus global audition back in 2019. Haerin, 16, is relatively new to the K-pop world, while Hyein is the youngest member at just 14 years old!

Fun fact: this isn’t Hyein’s first K-pop group as she was announced as a member of Kids Planet’s first kids’ group called USSO.GIRL. They debuted on November 7, 2017, with their first digital single “Go Go Sing.” She left the group sometime in 2018.

NewJeans has definitely shocked the K-pop world, as their debut album sold over 440,000 copies in preorders, which is likely to record as the most first-week sales of any debut album by girl groups in South Korea.

Scroll through our gallery to find out more on the newest hit K-pop girl group that came out of nowhere, NewJeans.

