She’s only just begun! Hyein is the maknae, a.k.a. the youngest member, in everybody’s new favorite K-pop girl group, NewJeans. Keep reading to learn more about Hyein, her age, debut details and more!

Who Is Hyein?

Hyein is one of the youngest stars in K-pop, and debuted when she was only 14 years old in July 2022, with NewJeans. Born in Incheon, South Korea on April 21, 2008, the Korean singer is a Taurus.

Fun fact: this isn’t Hyein’s first K-pop group! She was previously a member of Kids Planet’s first kids’ group called USSO.GIRL, officially debuting in November 2017, with their digital single “Go Go Sing.” However, she left the group sometime in 2018.

In December 2022, it was announced that Hyein was chosen as the newest brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, making her the youngest person to ever do so, at age 14!

“From now on, we will start a new journey together with [Hyein], who defines NewJeans’ style with her unique charm,” the luxury brand wrote in a statement at the time.

Who Are NewJeans?

NewJeans is a five-member girl group consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group, produced by BTS’ company HYBE, is managed by an independent label called ADOR.

Since their debut in 2022, NewJeans has been described as “a breath of fresh air” in an oftentimes stringent K-pop industry, starting with their complete subversion of K-pop’s usual debut formula.

ICYMI, the band released their first song and music video for “Attention” without any teasers or announcements in July 2022. They then released four separate music videos for the same song called “Hype Boy,” another music video for “Hurt” and then their official debut song and music video for “Cookie.”

“Before debuting, our president would invite us each into her home for a meal, and there was one time she invited us over as a group,” Hyein recalled during an interview with Rolling Stone in June 2023. “She asked us, ‘How would you want to roll out teasers for your debut?’ I think she was curious about what we would say. I just said, ‘I think it would be fun to just have no teaser at all,’ and she said ‘Oh? That’s actually what we’re planning on doing!'”

