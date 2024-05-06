Stray Kids are officially the first K-pop group to have all members walk the Met Gala at the 2024 red carpet. Yup, that’s right — the boys made history at fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 6. Keep scrolling to see photos of the boy band at the 2024 Met Gala!

The boys looked phenomenal dressed in suits of varying colors! The group includes two members with luxury brand ambassadorships, including Felix for Louis Vuitton and Hyunjin for Versace.

Their Met Gala appearance comes months after Felix made his runway debut walking for Louis Vuitton in the luxury brand’s ready-to-wear 2024/2025 collection presentation — a viral moment which even had Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour turn her head.

Stray Kids is an eight-member K-pop group which includes leader Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and former member Woojin.

The boy band was formed through a reality show competition of the same name in 2017. There, nine JYP Entertainment trainees worked together to solidify their spots in the music company’s next boy group. However, the company did something that was pretty unique: as the oldest and longest-trained JYP trainee, Bang Chan was able to hand pick which members he wanted to debut with.

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with “Hellevator,” which the boys helped to produce and choreograph. Leader Bang Chan also produces nearly all of the music for the band under the musical production group 3RACHA, which also includes two different SKZ members, Changbin and Han. Formed in 2016, the trio released their first mixtape in 2017.

3RACHA explained their music production process to Paper Magazine, revealing that often it’s Bang Chan that works on the track’s arrangement, while Changbin and Han work on lyrics and melodies. Changbin “constructs the lyrical framework,” while Han participates in the “overall organization of the piece” and is known for his super impressive lyrical ability and is known to pen entire verses in under 30 minutes.

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the photos of Stray Kids making history at the 2024 Met Gala.

