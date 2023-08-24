Do you know Lee Know? The K-pop idol is the main dancer of Stray Kids, and has quite the interesting debut story! Keep reading to learn more about him, details on his life and more!

Who Is Lee Know?

Born on October 25, 1998, in Gimpo, South Korea, Lee Know is a Scorpio. An only child, Lee Know began dancing when he was in middle school. Lee Know is known for what K-pop fans describe as a “4D personality,” meaning 4-dimensional — a.k.a., he thinks outside of the box and is a little odd and quirky.

Prior to debuting with Stray Kids in 2018, he was a backup dancer for BTS during their 2017 Japan tour. On top of that, Lee Know was even featured in BTS’ music video for “Not Today.”

He only trained for JYP Entertainment for one year, before he participated in the JYP survival reality series that would eventually form the boy group Stray Kids.

Lee Know spoke about his love of dance during an interview with Arena Homme in 2020, explaining that while he was training, he had “the desire not to lose my love for dancing.” He added, “More than anything else, I loved to dance. When I’m creating choreography, I get stressed, but when I dance, that stress melts away. I’m perfectly satisfied with my job.”

A known cat lover, Lee Know has three of his very own felines: Soonie, Doongie and Dori. The K-pop idol explained how he became a cat lover during his interview with Arena. “I saw a cat in an animal center, and as soon as our eyes met, I thought to myself ‘this is my cat,’ so I brought him home. Doongie was given to me by a friend, and Dori is a friend that was brought from an abandoned animal shelter.”

Who Are Stray Kids?

Stray Kids includes 8 members: leader Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han Jisung, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Stray Kids was formed through a reality show competition of the same name in 2017. There, nine JYP Entertainment trainees worked together to solidify their spots in the music company’s next boy group.

During the competition, two members, Lee Know and Felix, were actually eliminated. However, they returned to the show during the finale episode, and the pair successfully debuted with Stray Kids in 2018 with the single “Hellevator.” Fun fact: Lee Know actually created the choreography for “Hellevator”!

