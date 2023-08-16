Han Jisung is an all rounder! The Stray Kids member is known for being multi-talented in rap, singing, dancing and even musical production. Keep reading to learn more about Han, his debut and so much more!

Who Is Han Jisung?

Han was born in Incheon, South Korea, in September 14, 2000, making him a Virgo. The K-pop artist used to live and attend an international school in Malaysia, so he’s fluent in both English and Korean. Fun fact: Han is known for being talented at freestyle rapping, as he often comes up with rhymes and raps on the spot.

Han debuted with Stray Kids in 2018 along with eight other members. The group bring something that’s pretty unheard of in K-pop: original songwriting. Almost all of their songs are a collaboration with Stray Kids members and producers under their music label, JYP Entertainment.

That’s not alL! Han and fellow members Bang Chan and Changbin have created their own musical production group called 3RACHA, which is where they write their own music without outside collaborators. Han’s alias in 3RACHA is J.ONE.

During an interview with Zach Sang in February 2020, Bang Chan spoke about why it’s so important for Stray Kids to produce their own music. “Ever since pre-debut, we have been trying our best to work on our own music and creating our music,” he said. “We feel like it’s really important. We are gonna be a group that does the music they perform on stage … It has to be ours in order for it to feel more genuine.”

“We connect through our lyrics,” Han told Teen Vogue in September 2022 of the group’s songwriting. “It’s a personal connection that allows me to mature and also be comforted. Music is the only way I can show myself. This is the reason why Stay like us,” Han added, “and the reason why Stray Kids and Stay can become closer.”

(“Stay” is Stray Kids’ fandom name, BTW.)

Who Are Stray Kids?

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with their song “District 9” under South Korean music agency, JYP Entertainment. Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes member Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and former member Woojin.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.