Everyone loves Hyunjin! The K-pop idol is one of the main dancers of Stray Kids, and has many celebrity admirers, including Troye Sivan who posted a TikTok edit of the musician in June 2023 (hey, we get it). Keep reading to meet the K-pop star.

Who Is Hyunjin?

Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000 in Seoul, South Korea, making him a Pisces! Fun fact: he was cast on the street by JYP Entertainment for his top notch visuals and became a trainee in 2015. He’s a main dancer of Stray Kids, whom he debuted with in 2018, and is also a rapper. He can speak basic English and also plays the piano.

In July 2023, it was announced that Hyunjin became a new global ambassador to Versace. This will mark the luxury brand’s first push to join into the South Korean music phenomenon that has been overtaking the fashion industry as of late.

“I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family,” said Donatella Versace, the brand’s chief creative officer in a statement per WWD. “I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world and for me Hyunjin has great new energy and creativity. I love his confidence and freedom of expression. He is a true Versace man.”

Hyunjin told the outlet he is “so excited” to star his Versace journey. “I am both inspired and honored to play a part in the house’s truly amazing heritage, and that Donatella believes I have the Versace attitude. I’m filled with anticipation and can’t wait to experience the artistic synergy with her,” he added.

Who Are Stray Kids?

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with their song “District 9” under South Korean music agency, JYP Entertainment. Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes member Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and former member Woojin.

The band was formed during a TV survival program Stray Kids, which premiered in 2017. Rather than a competition to win spots in the group, Stray Kids was a program that pre-selected JYP Entertainment trainees who must fight to remain on the band’s roster.

