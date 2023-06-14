You might have heard of Stray Kids, but do you know who 3RACHA is? The group consists of three rappers from Stray Kids who produce nearly all of the K-pop band’s music. Keep reading to meet Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, who make up 3RACHA.

Who Are 3RACHA?

3RACHA formed when members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han were trainees under their music company, JYP Entertainment, before they debuted as members of Stray Kids in 2018.

The trio released their first mixtape in 2017, dropping it on Soundcloud, which Bang Chan, who is also the leader of Stray Kids, described during an interview with Paper Magazine.

“We were talking about how we grew up and what we’ve been through, how passionate we are about our work, and how that really represents 3RACHA,” he shared in October 2022.

In the K-pop industry, it’s rare for group’s to produce their own music. Often, companies like JYP hire multiple producers to work on a group’s sound, leaving K-pop artists with little say in their own music. That’s definitely not the case for Stray Kids — who have pretty much worked on all of their own music since their debut.

If you’ve ever heard a Stray Kids song, you know immediately that their sound is unique. Often inspired by Bang Chan’s love for drill music, the group’s sound is loud, sometimes hectic and unapologetic. We recommend their songs “God’s Menu” or “Maniac” for a first listen.

How Does 3RACHA Write Music?

3RACHA explained their music production process to Paper, revealing that often it’s Bang Chan that works on the track’s arrangement, while Changbin and Han work on lyrics and melodies. Changbin “constructs the lyrical framework,” while Han participates in the “overall organization of the piece” and is known for his lyrical prowess and is known to pen entire verses in under 30 minutes.

“When I start working on a track, I need to be confident, and it’s important for me that the process of working on a project or song is fun and enjoyable,” Han told Paper. “When I first started writing music in the past, I had lots of concerns, and I couldn’t organize the thoughts in my mind. It was difficult to collect and organize my ideas. But I must have grown a bit since then, and now I’m able to collaborate with the members quite well. Writing the lyrics is a lot smoother and faster. I also love to share fun ideas together.”

