Stray Kids everywhere all around the world, listen up! The K-pop boy group is set to return with their new album Maxident on October 7, 2022, along with their title track “Case 143” and we’re not crying, you’re crying. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about the eight-member band known for their stellar performances and original songwriting.

Who Are Stray Kids?

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with their song “District 9” under South Korean music agency, JYP Entertainment. Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes member Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and former member Woojin.

In October 2019, Woojin left Stray Kids and JYP Entertainment for personal reasons. This only proved to be a minor setback for the new eight-member group’s activities because they kicked off their second world tour, District 9: Unlock, the very next month.

The boy group bring something to the table that’s pretty rare in K-pop: songwriting. In fact, almost all of their songs are a collaboration with the K-pop members and producers under their music label. What’s even more, members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin have created their own music group called 3RACHA, which is where they write their own music without outside collaborators.

“We connect through our lyrics,” Han told Teen Vogue in September 2022. “It’s a personal connection that allows me to mature and also be comforted. Music is the only way I can show myself.”

It’s similar for Changbin, who referred to his lyrics as a diary. “I’m not a very expressive person,” the rapper told the outlet. “I don’t share a lot about myself, but music is like a channel that unravels these stories within me.” He thinks of these stories as intangible threads that tie his inner thoughts to whomever is listening. On stage, that feeling is magnified.”

“This is the reason why Stay [their fans] like us,” Han added, “and the reason why Stray Kids and Stay can become closer.” (“Stay” is their fandom name, BTW.)

OK, so that’s Stray Kids — but who exactly are the members behind the K-pop group? Scroll through our gallery for a deep dive into each member.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.