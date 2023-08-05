Changbin is one of the best rappers in K-pop, period. The Stray Kids member is known for his intense and deep voice, fast lyrics and writing his own music with his fellow bandmates. Keep reading for details on the K-pop idol, 3RACHA and more.

Who Is Changbin?

Changbin was born in Yongin, South Korea, on August 11, 1999, making him a Leo. He joined JYP Entertainment in 2016, before debuting with Stray Kids in 2018 with their song “District 9.” Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes members Changbin, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and former member Woojin.

“I’m not a very expressive person,” the rapper told Teen Vogue in September 2022. “I don’t share a lot about myself, but music is like a channel that unravels these stories within me.”

Who Are 3RACHA?

3RACHA is a music production trio formed when Stray Kids members Changbin, Bang Chan, and Han were trainees under their music company, JYP Entertainment, before they debuted as members of Stray Kids in 2018. Changbin’s stage name in 3RACHA is SPEARB.

The trio released their first mixtape in 2017, dropping it on Soundcloud, which Bang Chan, who is also the leader of Stray Kids, described during an interview with Paper Magazine.

“We were talking about how we grew up and what we’ve been through, how passionate we are about our work, and how that really represents 3RACHA,” he shared in October 2022.

3RACHA explained how they usually produce music together and their process to Paper, revealing that often it’s Bang Chan that works on the track’s arrangement, while Changbin and Han work on lyrics and melodies.

Changbin “constructs the lyrical framework,” while Han participates in the “overall organization of the piece” and is known for his lyrical prowess and is known to pen entire verses in under 30 minutes.

“When I start working on a track, I need to be confident, and it’s important for me that the process of working on a project or song is fun and enjoyable,” Han told Paper. “When I first started writing music in the past, I had lots of concerns, and I couldn’t organize the thoughts in my mind. It was difficult to collect and organize my ideas. But I must have grown a bit since then, and now I’m able to collaborate with the members quite well. Writing the lyrics is a lot smoother and faster. I also love to share fun ideas together.”

