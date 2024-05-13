aespa is one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop right now, and they’ve done it in such a short amount of time! The K-pop girl group debuted in 2020 with “Black Mamba” and has achieved so much since! Consisting of KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER and NINGNING, all of the members are Gen Z, and super close in age. Keep reading to uncover how old they are, their zodiac signs and birthdays!

aespa is the first girl group to debut under South Korean music label SM Entertainment since Red Velvet in 2014. Debuting in 2020 with their cyber-punk track “Black Mamba,” the quartet is one of the most concept-driven groups out here.

ICYMI, the girls have their own virtual avatars (or “æ”) that appear in their music videos, as well as an an entire virtual world called “KWANGYA,” which follows a digital realm that includes gripping, crime-fighting narratives. This “aespa universe,” is what grips so many of their fans, who are called MYs.

“To be completely honest, we weren’t exactly sure how the concept would pan out in the long run,” WINTER told UpRoxx in March 2023.”Especially how long and how big it would pan out in the future. But at the same time, we appreciated the refreshing and unfamiliar concept.”

GISELLE admitted, “I think the business savvy side of us was a little more like, ‘Okay, I see it’s kinda – it’s gonna do well’ in terms of business. But for us, as human beings, to have a concept of artificial intelligence was difficult at first.”

KARINA added, “It was very unfamiliar and hard to understand just as it was for the entire public.”

Since their debut, the girls have are known for popularizing the metaverse concept and hyperpop music in K-pop.

“It was definitely an attention-grabbing moment for us to debut as this new powerful girl group,” WINTER continued. “And honestly, we didn’t know the company would all join in on this ‘worldview’ and make this like an SM Culture Universe. So we were surprised that we were the gateway for all of the other members and the artists to join in for this worldview and SM concept.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover how old the members of aespa are, zodiac signs and more.

