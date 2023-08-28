Stray Kids on top! The 8-member group is one of the leading K-pop boy bands in the genre, and we’re absolutely obsessed with everything they do! Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes leader Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han Jisung, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. So, how old are the K-pop stars IRL? Keep reading to uncover their ages, birthdays and zodiac signs!

ICYMI, Stray Kids was formed through a reality show competition of the same name in 2017. There, nine JYP Entertainment trainees worked together to solidify their spots in the music company’s next boy group. However, the company did something that was pretty unique: as the oldest and longest-trained JYP trainee, Bang Chan was able to hand pick which members he wanted to debut with him.

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with “Hellevator,” which the boys helped to produce and choreograph. Leader Bang Chan also produces nearly all of the music for the band under the musical production group 3RACHA, which also includes two different SKZ members, Changbin and Han. Formed in 2016, the trio released their first mixtape in 2017.

3RACHA explained their music production process to Paper Magazine, revealing that often it’s Bang Chan that works on the track’s arrangement, while Changbin and Han work on lyrics and melodies. Changbin “constructs the lyrical framework,” while Han participates in the “overall organization of the piece” and is known for his super impressive lyrical ability and is known to pen entire verses in under 30 minutes.

“When I start working on a track, I need to be confident, and it’s important for me that the process of working on a project or song is fun and enjoyable,” Han told Paper. “When I first started writing music in the past, I had lots of concerns, and I couldn’t organize the thoughts in my mind. It was difficult to collect and organize my ideas. But I must have grown a bit since then, and now I’m able to collaborate with the members quite well. Writing the lyrics is a lot smoother and faster. I also love to share fun ideas together.”

Click through our gallery to uncover how old the members of Stray Kids are, their zodiac signs and more.

