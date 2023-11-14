Stray Kids, everywhere all around the world! The 8-member boy group has some of the best music in all of K-pop — and the best part is that they actually help to write it. We broke down some of our favorite comeback title tracks by the band — from “God’s Menu” to “MANIAC.” Keep reading for our unofficial (but official) ranking.

ICYMI, Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with their song “District 9” under South Korean music agency, JYP Entertainment. Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and former member Woojin.

The boy group is best known for their addictive choreography, tight-knit friendship and of course, their original songwriting. In fact, almost all of their songs are a collaboration with the K-pop members and producers under their music label. What’s even more, members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin have created their own music group called 3RACHA, which is where they write their own music without outside collaborators.

The trio released their first mixtape in 2017, dropping it on Soundcloud, which Bang Chan, who is also the leader of Stray Kids, described during an interview with Paper Magazine. “We were talking about how we grew up and what we’ve been through, how passionate we are about our work, and how that really represents 3RACHA,” he shared in October 2022.

“We connect through our lyrics,” Han told Teen Vogue in September 2022. “It’s a personal connection that allows me to mature and also be comforted. Music is the only way I can show myself.”

Changbin echoed his bandmate’s sentiments. “I’m not a very expressive person,” the rapper told the outlet. “I don’t share a lot about myself, but music is like a channel that unravels these stories within me.” He thinks of these stories as intangible threads that tie his inner thoughts to whomever is listening. On stage, that feeling is magnified.”

“This is the reason why Stay [their fans] like us,” Han added, “and the reason why Stray Kids and Stay can become closer.”

Click through our gallery to uncover our favorite title tracks from the K-pop boy group.

