Of the nine members of TWICE, there’s only one who sports any ink! Chaeyoung started debuting tattoos as recently as 2019 — one of the only female K-pop stars to do so.

How Many Tattoos Does TWICE’s Chaeyoung Have?

Fans have speculated that Chaeyoung has anywhere from 10 to 20 tiny tattoos.

Just some ink designs that fans have been able to spot on the TWICE rapper are tiny tomatoes on her shoulder, an outline of a kiss on her wrist, carrots on the side of her arm and a fish near her elbow. Some others of note include drawings of birds, a bird cage, among others — making up an arm sleeve of tattoos on the K-pop star.

Along with that, there have been rumors that Chaeyoung has a pretty large tattoo on her back, thanks to eagle-eyed TWICE fans. One such fan wrote on Twitter along with a photo of the possible ink, “Petition for chaeyoung to show her back tattoo.”

There aren’t many photos available of Chaeyoung’s ink designs, since tattoos are not widely accepted in South Korea by the general public, and musical artists are even prohibited from displaying them on TV shows and live broadcasts. While K-pop stars such as Jung Kook and Jay Park have tried their best to normalize tattoos, it’s even more rare when female K-pop stars display ink.

If anyone has a tattoo on a broadcast, they are either covered up with makeup, or blurred in post-production. It’s gotten to the point that there is a tattoo ban in the country — only allowing medical professionals to perform the procedure.

ICYMI, TWICE is a legendary K-pop group with nine members who debuted in 2015, and consists of Chaeyoung, Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun and Tzuyu. With more than 4 billion streams on Spotify and three Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, the group is not small by any means. In 2021, they surpassed Little Mix to become the girl group with the most music videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube.

