TWICE is one of the most iconic K-pop groups ever. They have broken record after record and are hugely successful in South Korea and around the world. The girl group has nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Scroll down to discover more on TWICE!

The group’s historic fourth world tour, III, created a huge breakthrough for TWICE. The nine-member act became the first K-pop girl group to hold a stadium concert in the U.S. when they added two shows at the Banc of California Stadium in May 2022. And although fans, also knowns as ONCEs, were singing their praises for the achievement, this actually left TWICE a bit worried.

“When we heard that the stadium concert was scheduled in the U.S., some of us really worried whether we could do it or not,” Sana told Cosmopolitan in July 2022 for their cover issue.

TWICE had never played at a venue of this size in America — but both shows quickly sold out to TWICE’s surprise. “In the beginning, we really hoped that one day, we would hold a concert of our own,” she recalled. “But now we are holding concerts in Korea, in the U.S. and all over the world, and that’s really unreal.”

With more than 4 billion streams on Spotify and three Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, the group is not small by any means. In 2021, they surpassed Little Mix to become the girl group with the most music videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Nayeon told Cosmopolitan that they never could have expected the level of fame that TWICE has risen to. “We didn’t imagine this. Not just us, but the K-pop market has really expanded over the years,” she explained. “So, I think that’s another reason why we have so many global fans now. Because we had our debut in Korea, I think our initial hope was to let ourselves be known to as many people as possible in Korea. We didn’t really expect the global fans.”

Scroll through our gallery to discover everything we know about TWICE.

