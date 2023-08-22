Felix Lee has one of the most unique — and surprising — voices in K-pop. The Stray Kids member is Australian, and moved to South Korea to become a K-pop star when he was 17 years old. Keep reading to learn more about Felix, Stray Kids and more!

Who Is Stray Kids’ Felix?

Born in Sydney, Australia on September 15, 2000, Felix is a Virgo! He grew up down under for the majority of his life, until deciding to move to South Korea at just 17 years old to train to become a K-pop idol under JYP Entertainment. There, he learned Korean in just a few months, while competing on a reality TV program that would eventually create Stray Kids. Known for his adorable visual and disarmingly deep voice (you have to hear it to believe it), Felix is one of the lead singers and rappers of the group.

The K-pop idol explained how his low drawl came to be during an interview with GQ Australia in 2021.

“It’s thanks to my dad, he’s got a very low voice. It came when I first started high school, when I was 13, which was early compared to my friends,” he recalled. “One morning I was like, ‘What is this?’ ‘Is this some kind of cold?’ So I asked my mum, ‘Am I sick?’ It turns out, no, I’m just going through puberty. And I was like, ‘Ohhh, ok, now I get it.'”

Felix’s Korean name is Lee Yong Bok, however, his dad came up with his westernized name, “Felix,” as it’s a Latin-moniker that means joy. “It means happiness. I was a hyperactive, happy ball of energy, so that’s the reason,” Felix revealed to the outlet.

In August 2023, it was announced that Felix became a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton!

“I discovered Felix when I presented my pre-fall collection in Seoul,” Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton said in a statement to WWD. “It instantly clicked between us. He is really talented. I love his energy, his unique personality and his audacious sense of style.”

Who Are Stray Kids?

Stray Kids includes members Felix, leader Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Seungmin and I.N.

The band was formed during a TV survival program Stray Kids, which premiered in 2017. Rather than a competition to win spots in the group, Stray Kids was a program that pre-selected JYP Entertainment trainees who must fight to remain on the band’s roster.

During the show, Felix was originally eliminated on episode 8 due to his struggle with the Korean language. However, he was brought back on the final episode on December 19, 2017. He debuted with the boys in 2018 with their song “District 9.”

