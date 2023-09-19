Song Yuqi might be one of the funniest K-pop stars out there. As a member of (G)I-DLE, the Chinese singer has starred in multiple South Korean and Chinese variety shows, letting her to show off her adorably hilarious personality. Keep reading for all the details on Yuqi!

Who Is Yuqi?

Yuqi was born in Beijing, China, on September 23, 1999, making her a Libra. She trained at South Korean music company Cube Entertainment for three years before debuting with (G)I-DLE as a lead vocalist and dancer in 2018.

The singer is the only Chinese member (G)I-DLE, and is both super popular in South Korea and China! She’s also trilingual, speaking fluently in Mandarin, Korean and English.

Yuqi is known for her work on variety shows, such as South Korean entertainment shows KBS2, Happy Together 3, JTBC Knowing Bros, Korean Foreigners, and SBS Running Man. She was also one of the cast members for the Chinese variety show Keep Running in 2019 and 2021, and the main host on KakaoTV reality show Learn Way.

In May 2021, she debuted as a solo artist with single album A Page, which includes lead singles “Giant” and “Bonnie & Clyde.”

The songstress spoke about how her song “Giant” perfectly encompasses the problem she often faces with her own bubbly personality.

“For some reason, people always tend to think that I’m really kind. It’s probably because I smile and laugh a lot. And they sometimes treat me unwell, as if they think I’ll understand them and be okay with them treating me like that. The fact is, I’m a strong person with lots of greed in heart,” she said during an interview with SBS Star in December 2022.

“My self-made song ‘Giant’ shows that perfectly,” she explained. I” wanted to tell those people, who only sees me as a cute little girl, that they’re totally wrong about me. I may physically be small, but I become a giant when lights shine on me. That was my message to them.”

Who Are (G)I-DLE?

The girl band debuted under the music agency Cube Entertainment with the song “Latata” in May 2018. Originally a sextet, Soojin left the lineup on August 14, 2021, due to bullying allegations. The group now includes Yuqi, leader Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie and Shuhua.

(G)I-DLE is considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups from outside of the “big three” record labels, which are YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK), JYP Entertainment (TWICE, Stray Kids) and SM Entertainment (Red Velvet, NCT).

