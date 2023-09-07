(G)I-DLE‘s Miyeon had a longwinded road to debut! The main vocalist of the “TOMBOY” group nearly debuted with another hugely successful K-pop group — and you’ll never guess which one. Keep reading to learn more about Miyeon.

Miyeon was born in Incheon, South Korea on January 31, 1997, making her an Aquarius.

Prior to debuting as the main vocalist of (G)I-DLE, she almost debuted under another wildly popular K-pop group: BLACKPINK. No, seriously! It’s rumored that she was slated to become a part of BLACKPINK’s original lineup during their trainee days.

Miyeon trained with the members of BLACKPINK for over 5 years at YG Entertainment and planned to make her debut at the legendary music agency. However, she departed with the company in February 2016, just six months before the YG girl group made their official debut with “BOOMBAYAH” and “Whistle.” Miyeon then signed a contract with CUBE Entertainment, where she debuted with (G)I-DLE in 2018.

She made her solo musical debut in April 2022 with her EP My and made her acting debut in the web-drama Replay: The Moment in January 2021.

Along with (G)I-DLE member Soyeon, Miyeon is also a part of the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA, voicing Ahri, who is one of the most well-known champions in the League of Legends.

Mieyon explained how she fell in love with singing during an episode of YouTube show Leemujin Service in May 2023.

“It was when I was in elementary school that I first felt the urge to sing as I was listening to music. I started secretly recording my singing on the computer whenever my parents were away,” she explained. “I think that was the start.”