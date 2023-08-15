These K-pop idols almost had *super* different careers! From BTS‘ Jung Kook to BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo, here are all of the Korean artists that almost debuted in entirely different companies and groups. Keep reading for more details.

In case you didn’t know, K-pop stars must go through a long period of training in order to debut as a soloist or with a K-pop group. South Korean music companies put these “trainees” through months, or sometimes years, of training in singing, dancing and rapping. Oftentimes, companies can decide to drop trainees who don’t make their “cut,” which often leads them to switch companies or debut with another group altogether.

For instance, Jung Kook from BTS had offers from multiple South Korean music companies before ultimately deciding to sign under Big Hit Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was also scouted by SM Entertainment, which is responsible for girl groups like Girls Generation, Red Velvet and aespa, after she signed with YG Entertainment.

During a 2017 episode of “Radio Star,” host Kyuhyun of Super Junior asked Jisoo if it was true that an SM Entertainment manager tried to recruit her while she was attending a YG Entertainment concert as a YG trainee.

Jisoo explained, “All of us at the company went to go see the concert together, and [someone asked me] ‘Have you ever thought about trying to be a celebrity?’ But the fact that I was a trainee had not been officially announced yet, so I had to just say I wasn’t interested.”

We’re so glad she did, because we can’t imagine BLACKPINK without Jisoo.

What about imagining BLACKPINK with more than its 4 members? No, seriously! It’s rumored that (G)I-DLE‘s Miyeon was slated to become a part of BLACKPINK’s original lineup during their trainee days.

Miyeon trained with BLACKPINK for over 5 years at YG Entertainment and planned to make her debut at the legendary music agency. However, she departed with the company in February 2016, just six months before the YG girl group made their official debut with “BOOMBAYAH” and “Whistle.” Miyeon then signed a contract with CUBE Entertainment, where she debuted with (G)I-DLE in 2018.

