Everyone say, “Thank you, Calvin Klein!” Jung Kook just danced shirtless for the brand’s fall 2023 campaign, and we just need to take a moment of silence to share our gratitude … OK, moment over.

Keep reading to see all the photos of a shirtless Junk Kook.

ICYMI, along with his photoshoot for the brand, Jung Kook also stars in a video for Calvin Klein, which was posted on their YouTube Channel on Monday, August 14. In the video, the BTS singer strutted to the tune of Gary Numan‘s 1980’s hit “Cars.”

He rocked a cool, genderless look while sporting a classic pair of Calvin Klein jeans and absolutely nothing underneath a matching jean jacket. For his hair, the K-pop star debuted a long shaggy bob along with straight across bangs, and we couldn’t be more obsessed with the unique look.

Back in April 2023, it was revealed that Jung Kook was one of Calvin Klein’s newest brand ambassadors, starring in their spring 2023 campaign. The shots of Jung Kook, shot by photographer Park Jong Ha are some of his most revealing public images yet. In the official press release, Jung Kook said he was “incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

2023 has been a big year for Jung Kook so far, as he finally released his solo debut with the single “Seven” in July. “As this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself,” he told Variety following the release of the track, which also includes some explicit lyrics.

“Upon hearing ‘Seven,’ I thought, ‘This is it,’” he told the outlet. “After that, I focused on practicing and recording the track multiple times to perfect it. I hope that many people can feel as I felt when I first heard the song.”

He added, “I’m working hard to release a solo album this year. It’s early to mention anything specific, but look forward to it!”



