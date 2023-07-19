Every hour, every minute, every second, Jung Kook is working on his solo album — at least that’s what it feels like! The BTS singer finally made his solo debut with his English track “Seven” — but can we expect a solo album any time soon?

Keep reading for everything Jung Kook has said about his solo album, release date, updates and more.

Jung Kook On His Solo Debut With ‘Seven’

ICYMI, Jung Kook released “Seven,” along with several different versions of the song in July 2023.

Producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut worked on the songwriting and producing producing for “Seven,” which Jung Kook explained he was “truly grateful” for. “As this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself,” he told Variety following the release of the track.

Jung Kook has been teasing his solo for years, however, the BTS singer has explained that while he has written many songs, he’s tough on himself and his perfectionism has ultimately delayed his debut.

“After making the effort to write them, I should have realized I should just edit them as much as I can to release them,” he explained in an interview with Weverse Magazine from June 2022. “But when I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all.”

“I want it [my solo] to be really unique,” the idol continued. “I want to write lyrics that don’t have any meaning, like a song where the word ‘yeah’ is repeated for a whole verse – something like that – but it’s hard.”

It looks like he got exactly what he wanted with “Seven” though, as he told Variety, he knew it was the perfect track for him the second he heard it.

“Upon hearing ‘Seven,’ I thought, ‘This is it,'” he told the outlet. “After that, I focused on practicing and recording the track multiple times to perfect it. I hope that many people can feel as I felt when I first heard the song.”

Will Jung Kook Release a Solo Album?

“I’m working hard to release a solo album this year,” he told Variety in July 2023. “It’s early to mention anything specific, but look forward to it!” We will!

Scroll through our gallery for everything Jung Kook has said about his solo album, concept art, release date and more.

