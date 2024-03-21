ARMYs, watch out for BTS references in The Idea of You! The upcoming movie starring Nicholas Galitzine as the frontman of a popular boy band August Moon is loosely inspired by several pop stars — including K-pop group BTS.

Keep reading for everything we know.

Nicholas Galitzine On BTS References In ‘The Idea of You’

While most fans of The Idea of You, which is based on the bestselling novel from Robinne Lee, know that Nicholas’ character Hayes Campbell is loosely inspired by Harry Styles and One Direction, the former boy bander is not the only source of inspiration.

In fact, Nicholas made clear that he tried to “distance” his character from the “As It Was” singer, creating an amalgamation of several pop stars — like BTS.

“It’s funny, just because it’s become this thing in and of itself,” Nicholas said of the Harry comparisons at SXSW in March 2024. “We have tried to distance ourselves from that, and I think Hayes is such a wonderful character in and of himself. There were so many amazing references we used: BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great. There’s so many references out there.”

ICYMI, the plot of The Idea of You follows a 40-something woman named Solène, played by Anne Hathaway in the film. After taking her 16-year-old daughter to Coachella shortly after her husband ends their marriage, she crosses paths with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the frontman of popular boy band August Moon. An unexpected romance begins between the two, and Solène must balance her highly publicized love life, career and obligations to her teenage daughter.

What ‘The Idea of You’ Author Says About Harry Styles Inspiration

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, the author behind The Idea of You was asked directly if the novel was inspired by the One Direction singer, to which she responded, “Inspired is a strong word.” However, the idea of the book blossomed after Robinne researched One Direction.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles,” she clarified of the true meaning of the book. “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

