If we had a nickel every time a movie inspired by Harry Styles was created, we’d have two nickels. Not a lot, but weird that it’s happened twice.

The Idea of You is set to hit Prime Video on May 2, 2024, and will star Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name from Robinne Lee, the plot follows a 40-something woman named Solène, who takes her 16-year-old daughter to Coachella shortly after her husband ends their marriage. There, she crosses paths with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the frontman of popular boy band August Moon — who is loosely inspired by Harry and One Direction.

An unexpected romance begins between the two, and Solène must balance her highly publicized love life, career and obligations to her teenage daughter.

Nicholas, 29, will be taking on the role of the boy band heartthrob, while the Princess Diaries alum, 41, plays Solène.

Other cast members include Annie Mumolo, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall. As for the remaining members of August Moon, Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham, Vik White and Dakota Adan will be portraying the boy band.

Is ‘The Idea of You’ Based on Harry Styles?

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, the author behind The Idea of You was asked directly if the novel was inspired by the One Direction singer, to which she responded, “Inspired is a strong word.” However, the idea of the book blossomed after Robinne researched One Direction.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles,” she clarified of the true meaning of the book. “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

The writer admitted that Hayes was meant to be made as her dream guy, “like Prince Harry, meets Harry [Styles],” she told Vogue.

After researching One Direction in 2017 and discovering that Harry was known for dating older women, the seed was planted. The author also noticed that many scenes from her novel sometimes would eerily play out in Harry’s own life. In one instance, she wrote a scene in which paparazzi catch the main two leads getting close on a yacht — and then, similar photos of Harry and Kendall Jenner surfaced around the same time.

This will serve as the second movie based on a Harry-inspired novel, the first being After by Anna Todd and the film franchise that followed starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as another version of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

