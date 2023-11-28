Harry Styles isn’t just a Grammy-winning singer and global heartthrob, but he’s also a literary inspiration! No, seriously, the former One Direction member has not one, but several books based off of him. Keep reading to uncover them all.

We can’t *not* start with the After series, as it’s probably the most well known book-turned-film based off of the English crooner.

The film franchise — based on a series of books by Anna Todd — premiered in April 2019 with Hero Fiennes Tiffin starring as Hardin, a fictionalized version of the 1D singer. Initially, the stories were published as a fan fiction on Wattpad, but they have since been turned into a widely loved book series in which Harry’s name was changed. Josephine Langford also stars in the film as Hardin’s love interest, Tessa Young.

“I completely understand and appreciate the fact that the inspiration was drawn from him in the book, but it’s developed so much from then,” Hero told W Magazine when talking about the Harry comparison in April 2019. “So while I don’t know much, if anything, about Harry Styles or One Direction, I know for a fact they’re not similar to the book or the film at all.”

The After actor continued, “I think the only similarity is that we’re both tall, skinny white guys with dark hair. Obviously, some of the inspiration came from Anna [Todd], but it was already such a wholesome character who was so unrelated to that when I first picked up the script, so I didn’t feel the need to take any more inspiration from anything like Harry Styles or One Direction.”

While Harry has mostly stayed quiet about the books and film franchise, he did respond to a question about After while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in May 2022. The host asked Harry if the series was actually about him, and musician had a bit of an awkward response.

“I don’t know how much … I don’t know,” he replied, according to clips that have been shared via TikTok. “I don’t really know. I don’t know if I can confirm. I’m not entirely educated on the origin of the script or anything. … I’ve heard of it, yeah. But I don’t know in terms of … I’m not really sure.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the books that are based on the “Watermelon Sugar” singer himself.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.