Will Harry Styles Be in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3? Rumors Explained

While the internet is still mourning over Harry’s recently debuted buzzcut in November 2023, some fans have theorized there might be another reason for the hair change.

It all began after gossip account Deux Moi claimed that an “A-list singer” was currently “circling an upcoming role” in The White Lotus season 3. Comments underneath her post immediately point to the Don’t Worry Darling actor, with one even claiming he shaved his hair off for the role.

“Harry Styles maybe? I did wonder if he shaved his hair for a role,” one commenter wrote. Another commented, “Harry. Maybe why he shaved his head?”

If you ask mom Anne Twist about Harry’s new hair-do, which one fan literally did, she’ll tell you exactly why he went for the change-up. “He’s on holiday, he fancied a change,” she said simply.

Obviously, none of these casting claims have been confirmed as true — since HBO and The White Lotus creator, Mike White, have yet to announce the official casting for season 3. ICYMI, the HBO comedy-drama series enlists an entirely new cast every season, and has included huge Hollywood names such as Sydney Sweeney, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, among so many others.

ICYMI, the England native made his film debut in 2017 with the war epic movie, Dunkirk. Since then, he’s starred in Don’t Worry Darling, My Policeman and Marvel’s The Eternals.

“Making music is a really personal thing,” Harry said during the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, while promoting Don’t Worry Darling. “There are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else,” said the 28-year-old. “That’s what I find the most interesting about it. They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you’re doing in either one of them.”o

