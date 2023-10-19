No one loves their mom as much as Harry Styles does — and that’s a fact! The singer’s mom, Anne Twist, became a star alongside her son, with One Direction fans becoming obsessed with the matriarch of the Styles family.

“He’s just the same as he has always been,” Anne told the Daily Mail in April 2023 about Harry’s rise to fame. “As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version.”

The mother of two — Anne is also a mom to Harry’s older sister, Gemma Styles — praised both her kids for their “hard-working” personalities. “They’ve got good morals and they’re really kind people,” she added. “I know it sounds like a dreadful cliche but as long as they’re happy, that’s the most important thing.”

Harry, for his part, spoke about his childhood and growing up with Anne during a Vogue interview from November 2020.

“As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress,” Harry told the magazine at the time. Gemma noted that their “mum loved to dress us up” as kids.

“I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it,” she added. “She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup.’ Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit — a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit. But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!”

Even as a kid, the singer was always doing his own thing.

Anne told Daily Mail that Harry is “very authentic to himself,” which comes out in his music.

“He takes his influences from what he feels, what he’s listened to, what he likes,” she added. “He’s not thinking, ‘Right, I need to make this song for this particular demographic.’ He does what feels right to him — and it seems to be universally appreciated.”

