It’s no secret that Harry Styles is uber-talented — even his sister, Gemma Styles, knows it!

Ever since the British crooner skyrocketed to fame with One Direction in 2010, Gemma — who is four years Harry’s senior — has gushed over her younger brother in various interviews.

“My mum loved to dress us up. I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup,'” Gemma recalled about their upbringing during an interview with Vogue in November 2020. “Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit. But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!”

Over the years, Harry has also spoken highly of his family. During the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the “Sign of the Times” singer got real about missing Britain and his family.

“You see, I kind of got stuck here in California. I was supposed to board a flight home, but on that exact day, the U.S. decided to cancel all flights, so I just had to stay here,” Harry told radio host Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast in March 2020. “I’m really sad that I have to cancel [tour]. I was really looking forward to coming home and spending some time with my mum and sister, and my family, but it’s for the best.”

Once the world started to open up, and Harry hit the road for his Love on Tour throughout 2021, eagle-eyed fans spotted both his mom and sister at various shows. They’ve even shared videos of them on social media.

Of course, that wasn’t the first time Gemma was spotted at one of Harry’s concerts. In 2015, he called out Gemma in a now-viral video when she brought a date to a One Direction performance during the Apple Music Festival in London.

“I’m sorry if I seem a little distracted, my sister’s on a date and I’m trying to keep an eye on it,” he joked at the time. “They’re up there somewhere. … So just please behave yourselves, it’s disgusting.”

Clearly, these two are model siblings! Scroll through our gallery to see every time Gemma has spoken about Harry over the years.

