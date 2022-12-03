Showing her brother the ropes! Before Harry Styles was the fashion icon we all know and love, his older sister, Gemma Styles, paved the way. However, she always knew that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer would be noticed for what he wore.

“My mum loved to dress us up,” Gemma told Vogue in December 2020 of her family life. “I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup.’ Harry also had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit. But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!”

While he went on to sell out stadiums and become a worldwide heartthrob, Gemma has lived a more low-key life as a writer, “Good Influence” podcast host and sunglasses designer. Over the years, she’s collaborated on various sunglasses collections with the brand Baxter and Bonny.

“I’m so happy to be back for my third Gemma Styles Eyewear collection. As always, my focus is on timeless shapes designed to outlast seasonal trends, so I’m delighted that we’re bringing back some favorites from the last collection as well as introducing these glorious new ones,” she said of the eyewear collection released in August 2022. “Hardworking staples that go with everything plus naturally inspired, brighter shades that carry you right through the year. All of the frames, including blue light, are suitable for optical lenses so you can have your own prescription added by your optician.”

While she’s definitely a success story in her own right, Gemma is known for being Harry’s sister. In the past, she’s given fans an insight on their close-knit bond. When the “Sign of the Times” crooner covered Another Man magazine in October 2016, Gemma penned a post about their experience as siblings.

“It’s a strange experience having your baby brother run off and become a pop star. One thing Harry’s ascent has taught me is that suddenly you’re not seen as a normal person anymore, but some famous ‘thing’ who simply came into being when a camera was first pointed at you,” she wrote, in part, referring to him as a “golden” boy. “People scurry to gather tidbits of information about his life, whether they’re readily shared or not, to try and understand where this creature with the hair and the silver boots came from.”

