Some celebrity siblings, like Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Laura and Vanessa Marano, Noah and Miley Cyrus, Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler, Jake and Logan Paul or Ethan and Grayson Dolan, are legit goals. They’re constantly posting together and interacting online, and fans are living for it! But other celebrity brother and sister pairs are much more low-key about their relationship. Yep, it turns out, there are tons of stars who are secretly related, and we had no idea!

Just take Peyton Clark and Acacia Brinley, for example. Did you guys know that the I Didn’t Do It star and the influencer were brother and sister?! We sure didn’t! What about Katherine and Josephine Langford? Yep, we were shocked when we discovered that the 13 Reasons Why actress and the After alum were sisters! And let’s not forget Six Sense‘s Haley Joel Osment and Hannah Montana legend Emily Osment! Wow, we are seriously shook over these siblings.

It turns out, there’ not the only ones. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the other celebrities who you had no idea were siblings!

