Mark your calendars because Laura and Vanessa Marano‘s movie Saving Zoe finally has a release date and it’s coming out very soon! That’s right, the highly-anticipated film starring the dynamic sister duo will hit Netflix on January 15, 2020.

For those who missed it, back in September 2015 the girls announced they and their mom, Ellen Marano, obtained the rights to the script novel of the same name. The book was written by Alyson Noel. Now, the movie is finally being released and fans can’t contain their excitement.

The film will follow a high school freshman named Echo, and viewers will watch as she finally attempts to come to terms with her older sister Zoe’s murder. Along the way, Echo will uncover secrets that she never knew about her sister by reading her diary. She makes it her mission to find out the truth about Zoe’s death.

During an interview with Teen Vogue, the sisters — who also produced the upcoming flick — opened up about their experience making the film together.

“Ten years later, we finally got it made,” Laura said. Vanessa added, “Man, does it feel like super rewarding right now. We kind of went up against all odds and got something made — something that we’re really passionate about, that we feel has a message we really want to share to the world.”

They also dished on the difference between their real-life sisterhood and the relationship between Echo and Zoe in the film.

“Laura and I are very close. Laura and I are very communicative with each other,” Vanessa explained. “Echo doesn’t necessarily feel like she knows everything about Zoe and always felt kind of stuck in her shadow. As we dive more into the story though, [they gain] an understanding of ‘Yes, you may not know everything about your sister but you know them.’ That you’re a part of them in some way, just as much as they are a part of you. I think Laura and I can relate to that immensely.”

