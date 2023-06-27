Raising some eyebrows! Austin & Ally fans were convinced that Ross Lynch and Laura Marano dated during their time on the Disney Channel series, but were they ever actually romantic?

The Driver Era musician starred as Austin Moon alongside Laura’s Ally Dawson from 2011 until the show came to an end in 2016.

Keep reading for everything to know about the romance rumors, what the stars have said and more.

Did Ross Lynch and Laura Marano Date During ‘Austin & Ally’?

The actors confirmed multiple times over the years that they were nothing more than co-stars!

“Ross and I talked about this, I think it’s a great sign when audiences are shipping because that means they’re into the movie and into what happens,” Laura explained to Elite Daily in March 2019, about fans hoping they would date. “I’m all for audiences feeling so connected to the character that they want us together in real life.”

The singer added, “I am a rather well-versed expert when it comes to shipping. I dealt with it during every season of Austin & Ally. I definitely know the feeling and know what it’s like.”

Ross, for his part, addressed the rumors in a 2014 interview calling himself and Laura “super close friends.”

Are Ross Lynch and Laura Marano Still Friends?

Yes, the pair has forged a friendship that cannot be broken!

In June 2023, Laura even went to one of Ross’ band, The Driver Era’s, concerts and supported her longtime bestie.

“Last night made my heart so happy,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “This guy and the whole @thedriverera crew killed it per usual !!!!”

Previously, she gushed to J-14 exclusively about how often the Austin & Ally cast hang out, even years after the show came to an end.

“I saw Ross pretty recently, it was at Kiernan [Shipka’s] birthday party,” Laura recalled to J-14 in February 2020. “I’ve seen [the whole cast of Austin & Ally] individually, but I haven’t seen everyone all together in a while. We’ve been trying so, so hard to reunite but it’s tough with everyone’s schedules.”

That being said, the entire cast was able to get together in March 2023.

