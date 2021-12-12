Is there bad blood in the Langford household? Fans speculated about a possible feud between Josephine Langford and her sister, Katherine Langford.

Josephine, for her part, rose to fame after starring in the After franchise, based off the book series of the same name by Anna Todd. The first movie premiered in April 2019, and the Australian actress immediately became a household name after playing good girl Tessa Young. Josephine also made headlines for being the younger sister of Katherine, who is known for her role as Hannah Baker on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Rumors of a feud between the two sisters first started in May 2018 when Katherine did an interview with L’Officiel magazine. “Nobody in my family is in show business,” the actress declared at the time, per the Daily Mail. Of course, Josephine is, in fact, also an actress. Around the same time, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the siblings don’t follow each other on Instagram, which further sparked feud rumors. It’s important to note that Josephine doesn’t follow anyone on the social media app.

Once she started doing press for the first After movie in April 2019, Josephine started to field questions about the ongoing feud rumors.

“No one I know [in real life] has ever asked me why I follow this person or why I don’t follow this person, because everyone knows it has absolutely no correlation to people who are important in my life. I don’t even check my [Instagram] feed. It’s meaningless, is what I’m trying to say,” the Moxie star told Refinery29 at the time.

Addressing the speculation head-on, Josephine said: “I just don’t understand the internet sometimes. I think that rumors are crazy.”

“My friend sent me a video the other day, and we were laughing at it, because somebody had picked up like a little thing I had done in an interview, and they found what I did in multiple videos and stitched it together in a compilation,” she continued. “I think when you have limited content of someone, and I’m definitely not helping that, you just sort of take little parts of what you know about a person, and you extrapolate it.”

Further making it clear that there’s no bad blood between them, Josephine told the publication that the sisters would “100 percent” do a movie together and explained that they just kicked off their careers independently.

“We both got into acting on our own, completely separately, with nothing to do with the other one,” the After We Collided star shared. “We both grew up in this family, with parents that weren’t particularly creative, and were both interested in creative things.”

That being said, the sisters never talk about work when they’re together.

“Everyone asks me that, and honestly the answer is no,” Josephine told W Magazine in April 2019. “Not to sound arrogant, but we both sort of know what we’re doing.”

While Katherine has never addressed feud rumors, she did speak directly about her sister while doing press for the movie Knives Out in November 2019. At the time, the interviewer mentioned Josephine and asked the actress if she had seen her sister in the first After movie.

“It’s so bad! I have so many films that I need to watch right now and I have a bunch of them on my list so yeah, I’m going to get to it!” the Netflix star explained.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.