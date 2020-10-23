Ever since the Harry Styles-inspired movie, After, hit screens, fans have been shipping Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffen. We mean, their characters — Tess and Hardin — were seriously couple goals in the flick (which was based off of a One Direction fanfic written by Anna Todd), so naturally, people started to wonder if they were dating in real life.

Well guys, we decided to do some investigating, and we and rounded up everything you need to know about Josephine’s love life — including her relationship with her costar. So did they take their love off the screen and into real life? Who else has the actress been linked to? What went down between them and why did they split? Is she currently seeing anyone? Who is her boyfriend? Not to worry, people, because we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Josephine’s love life, boyfriend and past relationships.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.