Can we get a show of hands — who else was obsessed with After? We know we were. The Harry Styles-inspired flick hit theaters back in April 2019, and it quickly became one of our all-time favorite movies. Well guys, you might want to brace yourselves because we have the most exciting news ever! Dum roll please… They’re making a sequel to After, called After We Collided, and lucky for you guys we’ve got all the juicy deets.

That’s right, Hardin and Tessa’s love story isn’t finished just yet — and we cannot wait to see what happens next! As fans know, the first film (which made over $50 million!) starred Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford. It was based off a widely popular One Direction fan fiction written by Anna Todd. The story started off on Wattpad, but after getting millions of views, it was published into a five-part book series.

“I am beyond excited to begin the sequel to After,” Anna told Deadline. “The fans made the first film a worldwide success and we are ready to bring them more of Hardin and Tessa in the sequel. This next film will truly capture the heart and feel of the books.”

“We’ve already seen what this magic mix of a compelling narrative, extremely hardworking talent and insatiable fans can do at the box-office on After,” Jonathan Deckter, executive producer of the first film, told the outlet. “We partnered with incredibly strategic international distributors on the first installment of After, who were able to unlock the film’s immense value and we can’t wait to get back to work on the second.”

OK, so when will the second movie hit theaters and what will it be about? Will the original cast all return for the sequel and will there be any new stars? Don’t worry, you guys, we’ve got you covered. We know it’s a lot to take in, which is why we went ahead and rounded up everything we know so far about After We Collided.

