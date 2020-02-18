Everyone much lost it when the news hit the web that they were making a sequel to the Harry Styles-inspired movie, After, called After We Collided. That’s right, Tessa and Hardin’s love story isn’t over just yet, and fans cannot wait to see what happens next!

For those who forgot, the first movie was based off of a One Direction fan fiction, written by Anna Todd. It was all about a good girl named Tessa, who met and fell for a bad boy named Hardin during her freshman year of college. Their steamy relationship was a rollercoaster ride, to say the least — filled with a ton of drama and loads of passion.

Although there’s no release date for the second flick just yet, fans got their first look at what’s going to go down on February 14, 2020, when they finally dropped the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming film. Both Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford are set to reprise their roles in the second movie, and it looks like it’s going to be even more intense than the first one!

But wait, who the heck is that cutie that played Hardin? Where did he come from? What did he star in before After? Where can we follow him on social media? And most importantly — is he single? Well guys, J-14 has you covered. We did some digging and we uncovered a lot on the swoon-worthy actor who stole all the fans’ hearts in After and is about to steal them all once again in After We Collided. Scroll through our gallery to see everything we know so far about Hero.

