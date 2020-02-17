Monday, February 17, is Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright‘s (or should we say Ginny Weasley’s) birthday, and fans are not going to believe how different she looks now. The actress who played Ron Weasley’s little sister was only 11 years old when she starred in the first magical movie, and now, she’s turning 29! That means that Harry Potter and the Sorcerer Stone hit theaters over 18 years ago, and it’s honestly pretty shocking how fast time has flown by.

It seriously feels like just yesterday that viewers were watching Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione Granger practice their magic at Hogwarts, doesn’t it? For those who forgot, the movies also starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton and more, and were a big part of a lot of people’s childhoods.

In honor of Bonnie’s birthday, we decided to round up some then-and-now photos of the epic cast, and um, fans are going to be shook over how much they’ve all grown! Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Harry Potter looks like now.

