Get ready, you guys, because the first picture of Harry Potter star Rupert Grint‘s newborn baby girl is here! Yep, paparazzi snapped some photos of the actor and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, going for a walk on Thursday, May 21, while pushing their daughter in a carriage. Both stars donned face masks and all black ensembles as they took turns pushing the baby, according to the images.

For those who missed it, the couple announced that they had welcomed their first child together on May 7, 2020, and fans couldn’t be happier for them.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” his rep told People Magazine in a statement. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

The 31-year-old and the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging alum first started dating all the way back in 2011, but they have kept their romance pretty private since then. In fact, most fans only found out about the high profile relationship in November 2018, when a snap of the two stars cuddling up went viral.

I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ???? pic.twitter.com/8Grgr9KsWW — Lydia (@lydia_wood_) November 29, 2018

Then, on April 10, 2020, the two stars shared the exciting news that they were expecting, after photos surfaced online of the actress with a baby bump.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby,” the couple’s publicist told InTouchOpens in a new Window. at the time. “[They] would please ask for privacy at this time.”

Recently, Rupert’s HP costar Daniel Radcliffe said it’s “super weird” that his on-screen BFF is now a dad!

“I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it’s very very cool,” he said during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “It’s also like super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are.”

