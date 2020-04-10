Congratulations Rupert Grint! The Harry Potter star is expecting his first baby with longterm girlfriend Georgia Groome, and fans couldn’t be more excited for them! On Friday, April 10, the actors’ rep confirmed the exciting news that baby number one was on the way exclusively to InTouch.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby,” the couple’s publicist told the publication. “[They] would please ask for privacy at this time.”

Rumors that they were expecting first started swirling on Thursday, April 9, after they were photographed walking around in London. Fans were quick to snap pics of the pair after they noticed, what seemed like, the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star’s baby bump. For those who don’t know, Rupert and Georgia first started dating back in 2011, and have kept their private live under wraps throughout their nine years together. In fact, some fans only found out about the romance pretty recently when a tweet went viral in November 2018.

“I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011,” someone posted at the time, naturally major Potterheads freaked out!

Previously, the 31-year-old actor opened up about possibly starting a family with his longtime love.

“Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet, and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon,” he told The Guardian back in December 2018, before brainstorming possible baby names. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

As fans know, in 2019, fans were convinced that the two had secretly tied the knot after they were pictured wearing matching rings. At the time, a source close to the redheaded actor denied marriage rumors while talking to the UK’s The Mirror. Congrats to the parents-to-be!

