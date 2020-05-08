Ever since she was propelled into the spotlight, fans have been left wondering — is Emma Watson single?

Well guys, J-14 decided to investigate, and it looks like the Harry Potter star may be taken at the moment! Yep, according to Daily Mail, the actress is dating business owner Leo Alexander Robinton. They were spotted kissing in October 2019, and according to sources, things are so serious, Emma has even introduced her new beau to her parents!

“Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private,” the insider explained. “After they were pictured kissing in October Leo removed himself from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance. But his closeness with Emma didn’t go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress.”

Sources also told Life & Style that Emma’s “very picky” family has “given their thumbs up.”

“He’s handsome and smart and all their mutual friends approve of the romance. He’s definitely a keeper,” the insider dished. “She has tried to keep her dating life as private as possible. Leo seems to be doing everything in his power to help her achieve that goal.”

However, the friend of the pair added that their loved ones are “hoping to see them out and about more often” because they make “an absolutely gorgeous couple.”

Back in November, Emma denied she was in a relationship when she made headlines for coining the term “self-partnered.”

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single],” the brunette beauty told British Vogue. “I call it being self-partnered.”

But wait, who has she dated in the past? What went down between them? And most importantly — was she ever in a relationship with her HP costar Tom Felton? Not to worry, people, because we went ahead and broke down her entire love life from start to finish, and boy, has it been intense! She’s been linked to Hollywood’s biggest stars over the year, and we dove into each and every relationship for you.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Emma has ever dated and what went down between them.

