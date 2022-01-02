Accio paycheck! Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more Harry Potter cast members became major stars following the success of the eight-film franchise.

The first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, premiered in 2001 and once the world saw the young British actors’ skills, they starred nabbing tons of roles — which, in turn, meant making lots of money. The Harry Potter stars have racked up pretty impressive net worths throughout their time in the spotlight.

“I’m intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously,” Daniel, for one, admitted during a July 2021 interview with Empire. “It’s like asking, ‘How do you feel about your teenage years?’ There’s so much in there that it’s almost impossible to single out one feeling. … It’s hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole.”

Despite being unable to go back and rewatch his performances in the movies, the Now You See Me 2 star owes his entire career to playing Harry Potter.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life,” Daniel shared. “To find out early on what you love is really lucky.”

Since the final film — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 — cast members have reflected on the film series at length. Emma gushed over her role in an Instagram post from November 2021.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting … BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know,” the Little Women star wrote. “I am proud not just of what we, as a group, contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.”

She went on to thank the all the fans who have “continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed.”

“The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place,” Emma added. “I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too — I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked.”

The Harry Potter stars may have moved on from their Wizarding World days, but they’ll never forget that Hogwarts is home. Scroll through our gallery to see the cast’s net worths.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.