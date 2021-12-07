Conjure up some tissues, because the Harry Potter reunion special is going to be emotional! Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and tons of other stars are set to celebrate 20 years of the magical franchise on HBO Max in 2022.

Titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the special will reunite the Golden Trio — who played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively — for a major walk down memory lane. The Harry Potter franchise premiered in theaters with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001, and has since become a global phenomenon. The retrospective will offer behind-the-scenes secrets straight from the set of each movie along with in-depth cast interviews.

The rest of the Wesley clan — James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Wesley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Wesley) — will also be making an appearance. Of course, we can’t forget about the Malfoy family. Both Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) will have their own father-son reunion. Other key players from the franchise, including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), among others, will also be making an appearance.

Noticeably absent from the list of reunion attendees was author of the Harry Potter book series, J.K. Rowling. It’s unclear if she will appear in any capacity.

After the special was announced in November 2021, Tom Ascheim, the president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics reflected on the franchise in a statement.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” he shared in a press release. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Of course, this won’t be the first time the Harry Potter stars have reunited over the years. They’ve stayed in contact since the film franchise came to an end and have posted pictures with each other on Instagram since the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiered in 2011. Not to mention, Tom has dropped major hints about a full cast reunion over the years.

“I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything’s alright,” the A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting star told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “It’s been nice because it’s the 19th-year anniversary on November 14, so I’m planning some sort of digital celebration … I’m trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really.”

Scroll through our gallery to get all the details on the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special.

