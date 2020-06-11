In the wake of her alleged transphobic tweets, many stars have spoken out against Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. But there was one actress who fans noticed was staying quiet about the situation, and that’s Emma Watson — until now, that is! Yep, the 30-year-old just broke her silence on the matter, and she made it clear that she does not agree with the writer’s statements.

“I want my trans followers to know that I, and so many other people around the world, see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” she wrote in a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, June 10. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

For those who missed it, J.K. received backlash after she retweeted an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate” on June 6, 2020.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she added. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

After being slammed online, the 54-year-old seemingly defended her post in a Twitter thread.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — i.e, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense,” she wrote. “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

She then addressed the situation again on her website, explaining that she has been “researching this issue properly” for a while, and listed various psychiatrists and physicians who support her points.

Besides Emma, many other stars have slammed her for her comments. Scroll through our gallery to see all the other celebrities who have addressed J.K.’s alleged transphobic tweets.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.