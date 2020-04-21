OMG! Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling recently recounted a rather terrifying nightmare via Twitter. But that’s not all! It turned out that the scary dream not only involved a murder, but Emma Watson too!

“Had the most elaborate nightmare of my life last night: a hammer-wielding serial killer, a female scientist working on a coronavirus vaccine [and] many sub-plots, one involving rescuing an ape from a window ledge. In a break between gruesome killings, I took @EmmaWatson out to lunch,” she wrote.

Naturally, fans were curious about what happened after the famous ladies’ lunch date — even if it was fictional — and replied to her post asking for more details. One fan even asked, “Where’d you two have lunch?” to which the 54-year-old replied with, “Emma wanted to go to a diner, but the diner looked like a department store. Afterwards I went back to the lab where the serial killer was and Emma disappeared. Possibly she was disappointed we hadn’t gone to a real diner. I know I rescued the ape alone.”

Others questioned what role she played through out the dream.

“Were you the scientist or the one with a hammer?” someone else asked. The writer responded, “I drifted between passively watching what the serial killer was doing, like a ghost, and being active in rescuing the ape and taking Emma out to lunch.”

Some of her 14.6 million followers even shared their own strange nightmares and Jo wrote back with words of positivity, sending them “a hug.”

Before sharing her horrifying dream with fans, the famed writer launched a brand new immersive website earlier this month so fans could take Hogwarts classes at home during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com,” the author of the iconic book series wrote on Twitter on April 1, 2020.

