J.K. Rowling Allows Teachers To Read ‘Harry Potter’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

As if Harry Potter fans needed another reason to love J.K. Rowling! The famed author recently granted an open license and relaxed copyright permissions for teachers, so they can read the fan-favorite series aloud to students during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Delighted to help teachers reach kids at home by relaxing the usual license required to post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter books,” the 54-year-old posted to Twitter on Friday, March 20. “Be well, everyone. More soon!

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 340,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 15,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces — like schools — and quarantine themselves during this time.

According to the author’s website, “teachers anywhere in the world are permitted to post videos of themselves reading from Harry Potter books one-seven onto schools’ secure networks or closed educational platforms from today until the end of the school year.”

Naturally, teachers and J.K. Rowling fans were super thankful. They took to social media and expressed their gratitude.

“I’m a teacher of English in France and suggested my pupils read the Potter books. In these dark times, I’m twice as grateful for the world you’ve created. 20 years later, it is still a safe place for me,” one person wrote. Another added, “As a teacher trying to navigate this online learning world- THANK YOU! This is great news.”

But that’s not all! She also teased some upcoming surprises for more initiatives that are “being planned to help bring Harry Potter to children at home.” Yep, this might be the best news ever!

Teachers can read a full set of guidelines, here.

