This may come as a shock, but it’s already been more than 18 years since the first Harry Potter movie hit theaters. That’s right, the first flick came out in November 2001, but it seriously feels like just yesterday that viewers were watching Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger practice their magic at Hogwarts, doesn’t it?

It’s safe to say that no matter how much time passes, the movies, which were based off of J.K. Rowling‘s epic seven-part book series, will forever hold a place in fans’ hearts. For those who forgot, they were all about a young wizard named Harry, who along with the help of his friends, had to take down the most powerful and evil wizard of all time — Voldemort.

J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to all the Harry Potter terminology that every witch or wizard should know. From important spells, potions and plants to classes, people and locations, fans might want to get ready to test their knowledge! Whether they’re looking to prove that they’re not a muggle, or they’re simply watching the movies and confused about a word the characters are using — this Harry Potter dictionary has got everyone covered.

How many of the terms can you name? Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the Harry Potter words that every witch or wizard needs to know.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.