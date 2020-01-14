Fans of the Harry Potter series may recognize Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter himself, but other people don’t recognize him at all. During an appearance on BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show the 30-year-old actor recounted a hilarious experience he had while visiting New York City recently. A random man on the street looked him and didn’t see The Boy Who Lived, but instead saw a homeless man.

“I was on the street with this dog and my girlfriend [Erin Darke] was in the shop, and it was very cold. I had my fleece hoodie and then a big coat over that and the dog was really cold, so I was like, ‘I’ll just kneel by you and stroke you to try and keep you warm,’” he said. “And then I saw this guy look up at me like 10 yards away and smile. He walked about five steps past me and then just reappeared with a $5 bill over my shoulder and went, ‘Get yourself a coffee, mate.’”

The crowd immediately burst into laughter before Daniel finished the story.

“‘I’m wearing nice clothes,’ I thought,” he remembered. “That was a wake up call. Apparently, I have to maybe shave more often.”

On the other hand, Daniel also spoke about what it’s been like when he was recognized in public. From the sound of it, the Harry Potter star handled being mobbed by fans as a “weird and funny” moment.

“I think the best way to see it always was like weird and funny. It ebbs and flows. Sometimes it’s in your life a lot and sometimes it’s not, in terms of getting recognized,” he explained. “There’s been a lot of very odd moments. I was chased out of a science museum in Spain. It was sort of fine because everything was in Spanish there and I couldn’t understand anything inside, so it was time to leave anyway.”

