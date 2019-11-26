Get ready, witches and wizards, because Matthew Lewis just announced that a new Harry Potter movie with the OG cast is in the works! Or did he… The actor who played Neville Longbottom in the movies took to Twitter to share the exciting news, but it wasn’t what fans expected at all.

“New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020,” he wrote in a tweet on Monday, November 25, alongside a link. But fans were quick to notice that when they clicked on the link, it brought them to a website where they could register vote. Tricky, Matthew!

New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020… https://t.co/mAWQPGba0o — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) November 25, 2019

So it turns out, a new HP movie isn’t happening just yet. Sigh, that was really not cool. On the bright side though, a bunch of the cast members have previously revealed that they’d totally be down to star in a reboot!

“Never say never!” Rupert Grint told Entertainment Tonight when they asked him he’d ever reprise his role as Ron Weasley in the epic series.

“I would do it in a heartbeat,” Tom Felton recently said. “I don’t think [J.K. Rowling] would want her films, her books rather and her films, to be remade anytime soon, but I’m sure in 20 years when they’ve got 4D, scratch-and-sniff cinemas, or whatever, then they’ll want to do it all over again. My hope is that when they do it I’ll be old enough to play Lucius! Give it another 15 years and I’ll come back and play Lucius.”

As for Daniel Radcliffe, he isn’t ready to do it now but he’d definitely be open to it in the future.

“You never want to close a door on anything, especially something that’s been so good to me,” the actor explained. “But I do think, at the moment, I’m definitely not at a stage where I would feel comfortable going back to it. Who knows if in 10, 20 years I would feel differently about that, and I think I’ve got a little while before I’m sort of age-appropriate for this Harry.”

Ugh, this needs to happen, like now!

