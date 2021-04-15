She’s not Hermione Granger anymore! When Emma Watson first stepped foot into the acting world she was a kid starring in arguably the biggest film franchise, ever. Now, she’s all grown up and has nothing but fond memories when looking back at her time as a child star in Harry Potter.

“It’s so bizarre and otherworldly, what happened to me,” the actress told Vogue in the December 2019 issue. “I played a symbol. I know this, because she’s a symbol for me … I’m not [Hermione]. And I’m also not what, weirdly, my name has come to mean.”

When the first Harry Potter movie premiered in November 2001, Emma was only 11 years old. She grew up surrounded by fellow stars playing Hogwarts students, and once the final film was over, she decided to go to school herself. Between 2011 until 2014, she attended Brown University in Rhode Island where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature.

During her same Vogue interview, the Little Women actress looked back on her life ahead of turning 30 years old. At the time, she recalled “all these ideas” of what she should have accomplished at that point.

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal … ’ Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious,'” Emma said. “And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out.”

When it comes to her love life, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star said at the time that she’s still figuring that out. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single],” Emma explained, coining the term “self-partnered.” Since October 2019, she’s been romantically linked to Leo Robinton.

As for her acting career, Emma has nabbed some pretty major roles over the years. She may still be known for her role in the Harry Potter franchise, but she’s also starred in The Bling Ring, Colonia, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle and more. The British star has also been vocal about her activism over the years. It’s safe to say she’s still killing it!

